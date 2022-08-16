Brentwood businesses face moves if proposed development goes through

Green Street Real Estate and Ventures, known for extensive work on “The Grove” would reconstruct 40 acres along busy Manchester Road for homes and businesses.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer wants to build a $400 million project in Brentwood set to begin in the next few years.

Green Street Real Estate and Ventures, known for extensive work on “The Grove” would reconstruct 40 acres along busy Manchester Road for homes and businesses.

On Wednesday, 5 On Your Side heard from people with businesses along the busy corridor who would have to move as part of the developer’s plan.

In 30 years, County Glass and Mirror has seen it all. They are currently dealing with roadwork in the front of their store.

"We are Midtown. This is a great location to own a business … It’s easy to get to,” said owner Garry Gaffner.



Gaffner added that he and his neighbors learned just this week that their time along the bustling road could come to an end.



"Not many people are happy about it. Mostly about not knowing about it. The first thing and we don't actually know what the plan is," he said.



St. Louis developer Green Street has plans to pour $400 million dollars into the mixed-use project in the next few years.



It would transform 40 acres from Hanley Road to the east to Brentwood Boulevard to the west.



That would include offices, retail, restaurants, a hotel and homes.



Gaffner said he would be fine as long as it’s fair.



"I mean you can't stop progress I don't think. As long as they give us fair offers and at least take some of our input,” he said.



"What they [Green Street] have is a track record of working with properties when they do need them. They work with them and they treat them fairly," said Brentwood’s Mayor David Dimmitt.



It is hard to talk about the area's future without acknowledging the flooding that has inundated the very road and existing businesses in the last month.



Dimmitt highlighted successful results from the city's ongoing $80 million flood mitigation project, which includes lowering the grade around Deer Creek to eliminate flash flooding on the road.



"August 3rd and August 4th, it did not flood from Deer Creek. So the way we look at it, the flood mitigation has been very very successful," Dimmitt said.

The mayor added that he was optimistic about 600 new homes and a place for seniors.

"This idea that we might be able to help some of our fixed income residents in Brentwood who have been here for 50 years and would maybe transition there and still be able to live in Brentwood is very exciting to me because it will then open up their houses where they are for new families and younger families to come on in,” Dimmitt said.

The Board of Aldermen still has to decide whether or not Green Street will be named master developer, which it will vote on Sept.19.

Negotiations between the Board and the City would then begin.