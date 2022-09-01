Brentwood businesses continue flood recovery, ask community for support

The Watering Bowl opened its doors for the first time since the flood, but not every business is ready to reopen.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Several businesses along Hanley Road in Brentwood were devastated by flooding in July.

On Monday, one of them opened for the first time since the flood, but not every business is ready to reopen.

That's why one non-profit is now asking the community for help.

According to The Little Bit Foundation's CEO, Miranda Walker Jones, record rainfall in July took out almost everything in their warehouse.

"It's been hard, we took a direct hit. We're right next to the creek, over four and a half feet of water, flowing water through our building" she said.

The organization serves 14,000 students in the St. Louis Metropolitan area in 48 different schools with the purpose of helping remove barriers.

Little Bit's headquarters in Brentwood was damaged significantly, losing more than 90% of its back-to-school items, with weeks away from the start of school.

Jones said flood waters left the non-profit with basically nothing.

"We want to make sure that kids have what they need so they can keep coming to the school, so they can keep learning," she said. "We're coming off of the end of COVID and families are still recovering. We're still trying to make sure that they are able to do what they need to do for their children, so that we can keep them in school and keep them learning."

That's why you'll see donation boxes now at all 16 St. Louis-area Chick-Fil-A's and St. Louis County Library locations, where you can drop off items to give to Little Bit.

Chick-Fil-A operator, Nick Pyatt, said they are hoping with their help they can get this much-needed resource back on its feet.

"They have such a great mission in supporting kids and families in our community, and we 100% support them in their causes," he said.

Just down the street, there's some hope for all the businesses still shut down along Hanley Road in Brentwood.

The Watering Bowl opened its doors again on Monday for the first time since the floods.

Owner Jeremy King said it felt surreal standing in his doggy daycare, training and boarding facility with the lights back on.

"It's been a roller coaster ride that I'm not quite sure is fully set in," he said.

According to King, his storefront was filled with four feet of water and since that late July flooding, they've had to overcome many challenges.

"A lot of getting punched in the mouth, it felt like so, to be able to be here is a huge sense of relief and excitement and gratitude," he said.

While the barks are back and the phone is ringing again, King hopes his neighbors can join him soon.

"There are a lot of tough folks up and down the street, so I fully expect all of them to be back at some point," he said.

The Little Bit Foundation really needs hygiene products, school supplies and clothing, but they will take any and all donations.

The donation drive runs through Saturday, Oct. 15 at all St. Louis-area Chick-Fil-A locations and St. Louis County Library branches.

The final day of collection will be on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Chick-Fil-A, Brentwood location, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hacienda on Manchester Road is also collecting donations.