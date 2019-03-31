BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Brentwood's retail areas are busy with foot traffic Saturday, as shoppers brave the sharp, cold wind.

As the state's second-biggest retail district, the city did in $600 million in retail sales last year.

Now leaders hope to benefit from the business, asking their 8,000 residents to vote "Yes on Prop B."



"Nobody likes taxes. I don't," Mayor Chris Thornton said. "But the truth of the matter is we're going to see higher taxes for a short period of time, and then lower after that."



Thornton's watched flood waters overtake sections of his city several times during his four years as mayor. He says it's a matter of when -- not if -- they're hit again.



"Three and a half inches of rain in the watershed, and we flood," Thornton said.



Jeff Gould has a plan. He's part of the group behind Brentwood Bound, 3-year project to mitigate Deer Creek flooding, revitalize Manchester Road, and connect Brentwood's Rogers Parkway and the Deer Creek Greenway.

"My son and I stood down there and watched Manchester Road completely flood, and I kept thinking 'This isn't going to be good for the city. Something's got to be done,'" Gould said.

The plan calls for a half-cent sales tax hike, an extra $0.50 for every $100 spent. If passed, Prop B would give Brentwood one of the highest sales tax rates in the region at 10.7%.

Some people worry shoppers will avoid the area, which would harm existing businesses.

Brentwood Bound's website says more than 75% of the tax revenue generated in the city "comes from shoppers who do not live in Brentwood." Thornton says Brentwood Bound would benefit the whole region, so it's only natural that their neighbors shoulder some of the costs.

"The folks in Webster are going to benefit from this project," Thorton says, listing surrounding neighborhoods. "The folks in Maplewood are going to benefit from this project. Clayton. University City. Ladue."



Richard Damiano comes here from Central West End to shop, and he says he's willing to pay a little more for the convenience.

"I think that's really little," Damiano said of the additional tax. "It's the closest location for Target, also Trader Joes and Total Wines. It's convenient."

If approved, the sales tax would expire in 2044. Thornton also said shoppers could expect tax relief sooner. A different designation ends in four years, dropping the sales tax to 9.7%, which he says is in line with other local municipalities.

Voters head to the poll Tuesday, April 2.

Follow reporter Sara Machi on Facebook and Twitter.