Live updates | Protest happening in downtown St. Louis amid no charges in Breonna Taylor's death

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury announced charges against former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but not for her death

ST. LOUIS — Following the decision to not charge any of the officers in Breonna Taylor’s death, there are several protests planned in the St. Louis area.

Taylor was shot and killed by police in March inside her Louisville apartment.

Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death. No other officers were indicted.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron talked about the investigation following the indictment announcement.

He said officers Jonathon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were justified in their use of force to protect themselves after Mattingly was struck by one bullet from Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Cameron said Taylor was struck six times. He said the fatal shot was fired by Cosgrove, per an FBI investigation.

Hankison also fired into the apartment. Some bullets traveled through a neighbor's apartment, endangering those inside. No evidence shows Hankison’s bullets struck Breonna Taylor, Cameron said.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony. If found guilty, Hankison could face up to five years for each of the three counts.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated

Protest in downtown St. Louis

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend is following the march downtown.

8:45 p.m. Protesters are marching along Tucker and Market. They’re chanting “Who shuts the intersection down? We shut it down.” And "We want justice!"

8:30 p.m. Protesters started to march from the Old Courthouse to City Hall. Police cars are following behind the protest.

8 p.m. Crowd continues to grow with more than 60 people.

Around 7:30 p.m., dozens gathered in from of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Florissant protest

Six people were arrested during a protest in Florissant Wednesday evening.

According to the Florissant Police Department, a group walked out on US 67 and blocked the highway. Police said there were three dispersal orders given to protesters to move from the highway. After the third order, officers entered the roadway and made the six arrests.

Police said while officers were making the arrest, a protester threw a large loud firework at the officers.

No one was injured. Police said there were no chemical munitions or any type of distraction devises used by police during tonight’s protest.