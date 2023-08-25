Endangered Person Advisory issued for man reported missing out of Bridgeton

Police said Daniel Joseph Ernst, 48, requires medicine for several physical and mental health issues and may not have taken it with him.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Bridgeton Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who was reported missing Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Daniel Joseph Ernst, 48, was reported missing at 9:30 p.m. after he was last seen on a parking lot at 4120 N. Lindbergh Boulevard.

Ernst is 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and tennis shoes.

Police said he parked his vehicle in a parking lot, left his cell phone behind and walked away on foot. He requires medicine for several physical and mental health issues that he may not have taken with him.

