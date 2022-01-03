Bridgeton police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department or 911.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl that ran away from home without her medication.

Police said Chloe Dollinger was last seen walking in the area of Majella and Tideland drives at around noon on Monday. Police said she requires medication but did not say what the condition was.

The missing person report said Dollinger is about 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black coat and black jeans when she left home.

Police said they are also concerned about Dollinger as the temperatures drop tonight.