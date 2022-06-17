Bridgeton police looking for missing man with medical conditions

Mark Anthony Dickman was last seen May 6 at a Greyhound Bus station in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bridgeton Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Mark Anthony Dickman, 61, was last seen at about 6 a.m. May 6 at the Greyhound Bus station at 430 South 15th Street in St. Louis. According to police, he was en route to Montana and is overdue for his return.

Police also said it’s unknown if he made it to Montana and is without his medications. Dickman suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Dickman is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.