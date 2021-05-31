Bridgeton Police looking for missing man with dementia

Police said Pless May walked away from a relative's home in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing man with dementia who walked away from a family member's home Monday and has not been seen since.

Police said 80-year-old Pless May was at a family member's home on Taplin Avenue, not far from the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Fee Fee Road in Bridgeton. He walked away from the home without his glasses at about 1:30 p.m. He has not been seen since.

Police said he is not familiar with the area.

A missing person report described him as 5-foot-11-inches tall, 157 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket, brown pants and black and white shoes.