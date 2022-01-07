Walmart temporarily closing a location in St. Louis County for cleaning and sanitizing

It comes as COVID-19 cases have surged across the country and in the St. Louis area.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A heads up for Walmart shoppers in Bridgeton, the store will be temporarily closing Friday at 2 p.m. The closure is to allow for crews to come in and clean and sanitize the building, a release from Walmart on Friday said.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," the release said.

The location at 11900 St. Charles Rock Rd will be closed until 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The retailer is shutting down the store and bringing in a third-party cleaning crew "to further sanitize the store" and "give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community."

"As an essential business and a member of the Bridgeton community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," the release said.

In the release, Walmart also reminded customers that they can get a COVID-19 vaccine through walk-in or online appointments.

The move to temporarily close the location for sanitizing comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the country and in the St. Louis area. St. Louis County is seeing an average of 2,202 new positive COVID-19 cases per day, according to the county's COVID dashboard. The average positivity rate is now at 33.9% for the county.