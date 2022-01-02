BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Two campus safety officers were shot and killed at Bridgewater College Tuesday, according to an email sent to students and staff by Bridgewater President David Bushman. Authorities say a man is in police custody, but his condition has not been released.
The college, located in Rockingham County, was ordered to shelter in place for several hours Tuesday after a campus law enforcement officer and campus safety officer were shot.
According to a statement issued by VSP and Bridgewater, an armed man was taken into custody in less than 40 minutes. The shelter in place order, issued at 1:20 p.m., remained in place until 4:30 p.m. while multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, investigated.
The school has since issued an "all clear."
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also tweeted that he was aware of the situation.
"The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene," Youngkin tweeted. "I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement."
The shooting comes several hours after bomb threats were reported at three historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the DMV Tuesday morning. Morgan State University, Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) were all on high alert Tuesday after bomb threats were reported at their schools.
At least six HBCUs received bomb threats Monday morning -- including Bowie State University and Howard University on Monday.
There is no known connection between the Bridgewater shooting and the bomb threats made against HBCUs this week.
