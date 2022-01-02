The condition of the man taken into custody has not been released.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Two campus safety officers were shot and killed at Bridgewater College Tuesday, according to an email sent to students and staff by Bridgewater President David Bushman. Authorities say a man is in police custody, but his condition has not been released.

The college, located in Rockingham County, was ordered to shelter in place for several hours Tuesday after a campus law enforcement officer and campus safety officer were shot.

According to a statement issued by VSP and Bridgewater, an armed man was taken into custody in less than 40 minutes. The shelter in place order, issued at 1:20 p.m., remained in place until 4:30 p.m. while multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, investigated.

The school has since issued an "all clear."

🚨Bridgewater College Latest —> In a letter emailed to staff and students, Bridgewater’s President confirms both officers shot today have died.



According to the letter, they are Campus Police Officer John Painter & Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson.



Suspect condition unknown @WUSA9 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 1, 2022

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also tweeted that he was aware of the situation.

"The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene," Youngkin tweeted. "I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement."

Suspect apprehended in active shooting on @BridgewaterNews campus. #VSP is on scene & investigating this incident that resulted in a Campus Law Enforcement Officer and Campus Safety Officer both being shot. pic.twitter.com/6yBjpt3QRB — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 1, 2022

The shooting comes several hours after bomb threats were reported at three historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the DMV Tuesday morning. Morgan State University, Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) were all on high alert Tuesday after bomb threats were reported at their schools.

At least six HBCUs received bomb threats Monday morning -- including Bowie State University and Howard University on Monday.