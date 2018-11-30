ST. LOUIS – Does your pup wait for you to come home every day? Or does your cat give you endless snuggles? Reward your furry friends that are on Santa’s nice list.

There are several places in the St. Louis area where you can take your furry friend to see him.

The Galleria has pet night at Santa’s Workshop every Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. though Dec. 17.

Pet Wants St. Louis West presents ‘Santa Pet Nights’ at West County Center Mondays Nov. 12 through Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dogs and cats only and they must be on a leash or in a crate. Park and enter the mall from level one of the Ballas parking garage next to Macy’s for easy access to Santa’s workshop. Santa’s Workshop is located near Macy’s on level on.

At South County Center, ‘Santa Pet Nights’ take place on Mondays, Nov. 12 through Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your dog or cat for photos with Santa; photo packages available for purchase.

Santa's Workshop is located on the Lower Level near Starbucks. Dogs or cats must be on a leash or in a crate.

At Plaza Frontenac, you can bring your pet to see Santa from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 17. Pet owners are responsible for their pet's safety and the safety of others. All pets must be on a leash or contained in a cage.

