ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The redeveloper of Crestwood Mall has signed letters of intent with several tenants to fill out its plans for the new Crestwood City Center.

Kent Evans, director of development for Walpert Properties, did not detail specific tenants but said they represent a “broad spectrum of users,” including entertainment and service-based retailers. Walpert is finalizing bid numbers and getting feedback from users, and will proceed with infrastructure improvements soon, he said.

Walpert Properties unveiled a new master plan for the former Crestwood Mall site in October, when the St. Louis-based company got the property under contract. The company is planning to build over 794,000 square feet of retail, office and residential as well as a potential connection to nearby Grant's Trail at the south St. Louis County site.

Evans said the demand the project has received since October has been "absolutely phenomenal." He declined to say how much the project will cost.

Walpert is the third developer to try its hand at the mall's redevelopment, after Chicago-based Centrum Partners and UrbanStreet Group each tried in 2012 and 2015, respectively. Timing is key with projects at this scale, Evans said.

“It’s time for this to be redeveloped," Evans said.

