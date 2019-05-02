ST. LOUIS — The brother of an innocent bystander killed outside of a popular bowling alley says his brother would want his loved ones to forgive his killer.

"He would say, 'I understand that you're angry, but forgive,' he was a forgiving man, and he was a man of God and, you know, the Bible teaches us that you can have those feelings but still forgive," said Darrell Shiner.

Standing in the center of a vigil meant for his big brother Demetrius Stewart, Shiner held back tears.

"It's a pain deeper than I've ever imagined," he said. "We were very, very close, I was born 2 days before his birthday."

Shiner said he and his brother were 10 years apart, and that everything he does is a reflection of what his older brother taught him.

"He basically took care of me while I was younger, he babysat me, I followed in his footsteps," said Shiner.

Police say Darrel's brother Demetrius Stewart was shot in the parking lot of Tropicana Lanes Friday.

"I cried all the first two days that it happened. All that I could do was picture him and think about all the fun and smiles we had and couldn't believe that it would happen to someone who was so genuine and just loved everybody," said Shiner.

Detectives believe the suspect, Donte McGray, got into a fight inside the bowling alley before going outside and shooting Demetrius.

They say Demetrius, an associate minister in St. Louis, had nothing to do with the fight.

Darrell said what happened to his brother, is part of a bigger problem with violence in St. Louis.

'We march for other things but when are we going to march to stop doing this to each other because every time we do this someone is losing their life, someone is losing a parent, a husband, a father."

Friends of Stewart set up a memorial and scholarship fund in his honor. Aside from funeral costs, the money will help high school students.