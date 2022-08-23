Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location

The new store is expected to open in December of 2023.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!

On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44.

"Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66," Stan Beard of Buc-ee's said in a news release. "It's perfectly natural that Buc-ee's, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri."

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022 and has locations in Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Along with this first Missouri location, Buc-ee's is also set to open a store in Colorado.

Buc-ee's prides itself on having the "cleanest restrooms in America", along with massive convivence stores featuring a large variety of food and drink options.