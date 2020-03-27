ST. LOUIS — Bud Select is partnering with Arch Apparel to give back to the St. Louis area.

On Saturday, “Brewed for the Lou Day,” Bud Select will match every dollar spent at Arch Apparel up to $10,000. The money raised will go directly to the Gateway Resilience Fund.

The Gateway Resilience Fund provides short-term monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops in the S.t Louis area affected by COVID-19.

Arch Apparel has a large selection of Bud Select apparel available including three new items that were released last week, according to its website.

Click here for a look at the Arch Apparel store.

Related Stories