MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — The brewing company says the horse training facility at the Merrimack brewery is being relocated to a state-of-the-art breeding facility near Boonville, Missouri. Anheuser-Busch Corporate Communications Director Samantha Roth tells WMUR-TV that the move will allow the training team to be closer to young Clydesdales and begin training earlier.

The east coast hitch, or team of horses, will remain in Merrimack, so the public will still get to see them. However, there will be parts of the year when the hitch will be touring in other parts of the country.

Anheuser-Busch officials say the move will not impact any part of the brewery's operations.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

