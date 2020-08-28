No injuries reported after building collapses in north St. Louis

The business was open and occupied when the building collapsed

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters were on the scene of a building collapse in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Friday morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department said a two-story brick commercial building collapsed in the 5900 block of Dr Martin Luther King Drive.

The business, Dorothy's TV Furniture & Appliance, was open and occupied when the building collapsed. Fire officials said there were at least three employees inside when the second floor collapsed.

All occupants were accounted for outside of the building and no injuries were reported.

This is the third building to collapse in the city in a week. The other two buildings were The Lemp Brewery and a church in 4300 block of Cook.