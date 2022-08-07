Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois

The post said several of the people inside had just minor injuries while others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said.

In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on Saturday. The post said several of the people inside had just minor injuries while others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the post, the initial call was for an explosion, but when firefighters arrived, they found that it was a building collapse and that there were people inside.

A technical rescue team from the Springfield area rushed to the scene and was able to get all of the people out of the area.

The collapse of the roof and second floor of the building required crews to shut off gas and electricity for the entire west side of State Street. Water also had to be shut off for the entire block. The water has since been restored.

The city's building official has declared the building uninhabitable. Fencing has been set up around the building to keep people away. Southbound lanes on State Street are also closed in the area.

The buildings in the area will be investigated more by a structural engineer on Monday.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11:48 a.m., Firefighters were dispatched initially to a building explosion adjacent to Short... Posted by Litchfield Fire Department on Saturday, August 6, 2022