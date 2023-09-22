Former Jamestown Mall finally has a demolition date

St. Louis area leaders and St. Louis County Port Authority have joined together to make this happen.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The former Jamestown Mall in Florissant finally has a demolition date after sitting empty for nearly 10 years.

The Florissant community and public officials will mark the start of demolition with a 10 a.m. ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The 145-acre mall first opened in 1973 and shut down in 2014. The property now sits abandoned along Jamestown Road and Highway 67.

Several community leaders will be in attendance at Tuesday's ceremony, including:

The process of demolition is expected to be completed by early summer of 2024, according to a press release.

Local officials said they'll be working "to ensure a seamless transition from demolition to redevelopment."

The St. Louis County Port Authority, who owns the abandoned site, accepted a $7 million dollar bid from a South Carolina company to tear down the derelict property, which neighbors and county leaders have called an eyesore and a safety hazard. In recent months, there have been two fires at the former mall.