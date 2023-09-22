Former Jamestown Mall finally has a demolition date

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The former Jamestown Mall in Florissant finally has a demolition date after sitting empty for nearly 10 years.
The Florissant community and public officials will mark the start of demolition with a 10 a.m. ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The 145-acre mall first opened in 1973 and shut down in 2014. The property now sits abandoned along Jamestown Road and Highway 67.
Several community leaders will be in attendance at Tuesday's ceremony, including:
County Executive Dr. Sam Page
Ambassador Kevin O’Malley, St. Louis County Port Authority Chairperson
John Maupin, Former St. Louis County Port Authority Chairperson
Honorable Brian Williams, Missouri State Senator
Honorable Shalonda Webb, St. Louis County Chair, Councilwoman District 4
Community Member and Port Board member, Ruth Lee
The process of demolition is expected to be completed by early summer of 2024, according to a press release.
Local officials said they'll be working "to ensure a seamless transition from demolition to redevelopment."
The St. Louis County Port Authority, who owns the abandoned site, accepted a $7 million dollar bid from a South Carolina company to tear down the derelict property, which neighbors and county leaders have called an eyesore and a safety hazard. In recent months, there have been two fires at the former mall.
"We're now hoping this will become a more multi-purpose site that will have residential and senior living, retail spots, possibly some boutiques and unique eateries," St. Louis County Fourth District Councilwoman and Chair Shalonda Webb told 5 On Your Side in July. "We're also understanding that it will never be a mall again."