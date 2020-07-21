5 buildings evacuated in downtown St. Louis due to gas leak

The gas leak was contained, and Spire is working on making repairs

ST. LOUIS — Five buildings in downtown St. Louis were evacuated after a gas leak in the area.

According to Spire, a third party working in the 900 block of Olive Street hit a gas main. Five buildings were evacuated, and several streets were blocked off while Spire monitored gas levels.

The gas leak was contained, and Spire is working on making repairs. The company said it will relight the gas at the two buildings where it was shut off once repairs are done.

