MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — A Bunker Hill woman was killed after she struck a skid loader that came loose from a flatbed trailer Sunday evening.

She was identified as 57-year-old Teresa D. Mullink.

The accident happened at about 6:18 p.m. on Route 159 just south of Bunker Hill.

A 1985 Dodge Diplomat was driving southbound, south of Rust Road, while pulling a 1984 John Deere Skid Steer on a flatbed trailer. The machine fell off the trailer and ended up in the northbound lane, where Mullink struck it head-on.

Mullink was extricated from her car and rushed to a hospital, where she later died. 

