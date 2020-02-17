MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — A Bunker Hill woman was killed after she struck a skid loader that came loose from a flatbed trailer Sunday evening.
She was identified as 57-year-old Teresa D. Mullink.
The accident happened at about 6:18 p.m. on Route 159 just south of Bunker Hill.
A 1985 Dodge Diplomat was driving southbound, south of Rust Road, while pulling a 1984 John Deere Skid Steer on a flatbed trailer. The machine fell off the trailer and ended up in the northbound lane, where Mullink struck it head-on.
Mullink was extricated from her car and rushed to a hospital, where she later died.
