With flags at half-staff, St. Louis pays tribute to slain officer

Black bunting framed the front door of the police headquarters

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is honoring a police officer who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The flags outside of City Hall, St. Louis police headquarters and all city government buildings were lowered to half-staff Monday to pay tribute to Officer Tamarris Bohannon. Black bunting also framed the front entrance of police headquarters.

Bohannon, who was 29, was shot Saturday while responding to a call for a shooting. He died the next day.

Bohannon had served at the department for three years. He is survived by his wife and three young children: two sons and a daughter.

Police said Bohannon was shot in the head and another officer was shot in the leg Saturday when responding to a call about a shooting near Tower Grove Park.

Police said the two officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of Hartford Street. Police said while Bohannon was looking for a shooting victim at a home there, a man shot Bohannon in the head. When other officers went to help Bohannon, the man shot a second officer in the leg, according to police.

Sources tell 5 On Your Side the suspected shooter went to a higher level in the house to get a better vantage point to shoot at the responding officers.

The suspect has been arrested but has not yet been charged.

As we continue to mourn Officer Bohannon, we wanted to let everyone know that @BackStoppers is the ONLY place the family has endorsed for donations. https://t.co/vBNKbvEvSD — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020

The BackStoppers is assisting Bohannon's family and the St. Louis police department tweeted Monday that is the only organization the family "has endorsed for donations."