EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. — Police are investigating after burglars targeted the home of East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks.

"It shocked me, I'm like the mayor house? really and they got cameras everywhere, and people going in their house that is a little too much for me," said Lynn Cooper who has called East St. Louis home for more than 15 years.

She says it's a sign of the times when burglars decide to target the highest-ranking official in town.

"You got to be a bold such and such to do some stuff like that," Cooper said.

Lynn lives right around the corner from Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks. A rep from the mayor's office says burglars hit her home Thursday.

"If they're bold enough to go to the mayor house imagine what they'll do to somebody that's not a mayor, just regular people like us, and I feel like this is getting too close to home, because I stay on the next street."

5 On Your Side went to the East St. Louis police department to try and get some more information on the search for the suspects. They said it was simply under investigation.

"It's sad what happened around there and I pray to God that it doesn't happen here, or doesn't happen next door or anybody else that I know," Cooper said.

Lynn said while the police do what they can. It's up to the neighbors to keep their neighborhood safe.

"If you don't speak up, how do you prevent these things from happening. You have to be able to speak up and say something."

It's something Lynn said won't cost you anything but will make a world of difference.

Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks released the following statement:

“According to reports, my neighbors were very responsive in making immediate contact to the police department as the burglary was in progress. I extend extreme gratitude to my neighbors for caring. Although this is a heart wrenching experience, my faith in the decency of my community is restored day by day. We watch out for each other on this block we must also start to watch out for each other throughout the entire city. We are still very proud of the major decrease in homicides last year; we are on the right track. My prayers and work will continue to be centered around the reduction of all crime in East St. Louis.”