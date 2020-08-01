ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an animal hospital was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said burglars broke into Hillside Animal Hospital and stole cash and gift cards. They moved the air conditioning unit to get into the building, which caused a fire.

No medication was taken, and no animals were hurt.

The fire started on the roof of the hospital. There is no word on the extent of the damage but it appeared to be minor.