Bonne Terre, Mo. — BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Bonne Terre, Missouri, woman wants burglars to return their priceless family heirlooms and other items after they were stolen from a storage locker earlier this week.

They didn’t just steal part of Sarah Forshee’s past, they delayed her future.

“My wedding dress was in there, it took me three months to find,” Forshee said.

The matching dress her mother was supposed to wear, the groom's suit and other electronics equaling around $1,000 were stolen.

Now, her holy union is on hold.

“Every girl has to have the right dress, I have no choice but to postpone it and it breaks my heart,” Forshee said.

This isn’t the first time thieves have snatched other’s belongings at the storage facility. Mariah Aldt lives in the apartment building next door and has a bird’s eye view of her storage locker.

“That one time it was in the middle of the day,” the single mother said. “It makes it even scarier because of that.”

She and others have seen suspicious red and blue trucks around the facility.

“It sucks because you don't feel safe, my kids play here,” she said.

“I feel violated,” Forshee’s mother, Pamela Rife said.

She is disabled and can no longer live alone. She is staying with her sister but had to put all of her belongings in the storage units.

“I couldn't even cry, that's how mad I am,” Rife said. “I want to cry but I can't.”

The thieves stole her past, her mother’s jewelry box which had been passed down for several generations.

They also put the Forshee family's future in jeopardy because the crooks took documents with personal information such as addresses, names and social security numbers.

“That could screw up our entire life,” Forshee said.

Burglars also stole from a third locker. The renter said thieves stole family heirlooms and other valuables from her as well.

The owner of the security locker confirms that there’s no security or cameras on the property. It’s also in the contract that the owners are not responsible for anything that’s stolen.

