LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured in an accident in Lincoln County Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on West Highway 47 at Highway J around 6:15 a.m. An adult and child were on board the bus at the time of the accident, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson. Both were transported to area hospitals. Their injuries are considered minor, a MSHP spokesperson said.

A spokesperson from the Lincoln County R-III School District said the bus driver and her daughter, who is in kindergarten, were the only ones on the bus.

The driver of the other car involved was trapped. That driver's injuries are also considered minor, a MSHP spokesperson said.

The roadway remains blocked as of 7 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Other local stories

Investigation underway after fire and break in at Jennings store

Missouri statewide tornado drill is today

Man shot to death in domestic incident in Vinita Park, police say