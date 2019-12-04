ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a school bus driver was assaulted Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to 9th Street and O’Fallon where a woman boarded the bus as the school bus driver was letting students off. The two got into a verbal argument and the woman hit the driver with a stick.

After the driver was hit with a stick, the woman and another woman pulled her off the bus and started hitting her multiple times in the head, face and body.

Both women left the scene before police arrived. Police are still looking for them.

The bus driver was transported to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Statement from First Student

'At First Student, the safety of our employees and the students we transport is our highest priority and a responsibility we take very seriously. We are appalled and saddened by the behavior captured in the video. We are thankful our driver was not seriously injured. We are working collaboratively with police and conducting our own internal review of the incident. Given this is an active investigation, we are not in position to comment further.'

Letter sent to parents

'We are reaching out to let you know about an incident that occurred last night on First Student bus route 8166, transporting KIPP Victory Academy students. During a drop off of students, a video was taken of a family member boarding the bus and attacking the driver. We were made aware of the incident by First Student.

The safety of our students is our first priority. As we do in all matters of student safety, we responded swiftly and thoroughly, according to our policies and procedures, which were appropriately followed in this instance.

We take student matters very seriously and are looking into this isolated incident. Because this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this event.

At KIPP, we know that it takes our parents, staff, and children working together towards our scholars’ success. We care about every child in our buildings, and we want to work with you on any issues that might arise. Please come to us if there is anything you would like to discuss and thank you to those who have reached out to express your sympathy and support.'