Video shows school bus crashing into parked cars in Granite City

The incident happened during Monday morning's bus routes.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A school bus driver was fired after crashing a bus into a series of parked cars along a residential street.

A Ring Camera video shared by Alyssa Wells recorded the crash. The bus is seen striking the side of two cars and smashing head-on into two more before coming to a stop.

According to a statement from the Granite City Community Union School District 9 Superintendent Stephanie Cann, the incident happened Monday during the morning bus routes.

Granite City CUSD students were on the bus at the time of the incident, Cann said. She did not say how many students were involved.

Cann said out of privacy and respect, no information would be provided about the health of any students who were on the bus at the time of the crash.

"The safety of our students remains our number one priority," she said.

First Student, who employed the bus driver, said in a statement: "At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport. We, too, are disturbed by the performance captured in this video, as it does not reflect our dedication to safety or the rigorous training our drivers undergo. The driver is no longer employed by First Student."