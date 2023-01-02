Career Central: Busch Stadium hiring concession workers

ST. LOUIS — Warmer weather is right around the corner, and spring is bringing the chance to work in Baseball Heaven!
The St. Louis Cardinals need to fill a number of part-time and game-day positions at Busch Stadium.
Delaware North Sportservice, the club's concessionaire, will host a hiring event Thursday, February 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Concession employees can earn up to $20 to $30 an hour after tips.
This is an in-person hiring event.
Go to Gate 6, the Delaware North Sportservice entrance to Busch Stadium.
It's on the east side of the ballpark.
