ST. LOUIS — Two more local Steak 'n Shake stores are "temporarily closed," according to the chain's website, adding to previous closures.

The newly shuttered locations are in St. Ann, 3549 N. Lindbergh Blvd., and in Ballwin, 13849 Manchester Road, according to the website.

At least nine other locations in the region are "temporarily closed." A Steak 'n Shake spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Indianapolis-based Steak 'n Shake is owned by Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) of Texas. As of Dec. 31, 2018, Steak 'n Shake had 61 Missouri restaurants, including 37 company-owned stores.

