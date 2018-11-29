FENTON, Mo. — A skincare company and IT firm are slated to bring 150 jobs when they move into the Fenton Logistics Park early next year.

Skin Specialty Solutions Inc. is leasing 48,080 square feet in the first speculative building in the park and is creating 100 new jobs. The first speculative building is now fully leased, officials said. Nexius Solutions Inc., an end-to-end IT provider, will lease 51,772 square feet in the Fenton Logistics Park III building, which is 77 percent leased. The Texas firm will create about 50 new jobs, according to a release.

CBRE's Jon Hinds and Katie Haywood represented owner and developer US Capital Development in the leases. Hilliker Corp.'s Hal Ball represented Skin Specialty Solutions, and Nexius Solutions tapped Jeff Hawley and Brandon Duncan of Block Hawley, a Chesterfield-based industrial brokerage firm.

The new tenants follow Killark Electric, a division of Hubbel Inc., and BASF, which inked deals for space at the park, a former Chrysler plant, earlier this year.

More development is on the way at Fenton Logistics Park.

To read the St. Louis Business Journal's full story, click here.

© St. Louis Business Journal