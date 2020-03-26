ST. LOUIS — Eighteen St. Louis firms have made Inc. magazine’s first ever list of the fastest-growing private companies list. The companies were measured on revenue growth between 2016 and 2018.

The list debuted Wednesday with 250 companies that employed more than 27,000 and added $13 billion to the Midwest’s economy between 2016 and 2018.

St. Louis companies on the list added more than $802 million to the Missouri economy between 2016 and 2018 and employed more than 1,600.

The St. Louis companies that made the list, as well as their ranking and revenue growth percentage, are listed below.

29. Inspiranza Designs, 560.13%

32. Anvil Analytics and Insights, 540.48%

33. Sapper Consulting, 516.45%

51. Silver Trucking, 345.61%

58. Telesis7, 305.80%

99. Rankings.io, 190.66%

101. Pacifica Consulting Services, 187.86%

114. Drive Social Media, 171.80%

117. jBloom, 167.24%

140. Grillaholics, 140.56%

141. Competitive Range Solutions, 140.47%

144. Wayne Contracting, 138.63%

156. The Aspire Software Co., 132.64%

181. Etegra, 119.71%

193. TDK Technologies, 114.27%

204. Once Films, 109.87%

220. Worth Clark Realty, 103.63%

226. Clearent, 101.80%

This is a new list for Inc. and is not related to its 5000 list from 2019. Click here for the full list.

Several of the companies on the list also made the St. Louis Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Companies List.

