First look at 1st Phorm's $12M sports-centered HQ in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. — Sports nutrition company 1st Phorm has wrapped up construction of its new $11.6 million headquarters at Fenton Logistics Park.

The 185,590-square-foot facility features corporate offices, a 222-seat education and training auditorium, private library, 16 fully integrated Zoom rooms, multi-cast podcast studio and a 16,000 square-foot athletic facility with a weight training room, turf training facility, batting cages and full-size NBA basketball court. The space also will include a 2,500-square-foot Supplement Superstore retail store, private barber shop, game room, full-service kitchen and break room in addition to a 97,000-square-foot distribution facility. 1st Phorm is taking up the whole building at the park, the former site of the Chrysler plant in Fenton.

The new headquarters consolidates 1st Phorm's warehouses and its previous office in Green Park in south St. Louis County into one location with room to grow. More than 400 employees will work at the site. It had around 150 employees last year.

1st Phorm is led by brothers Sal and Andy Frisella, president and CEO, respectively, and COO Chris Klein.

Kadean Construction was the general contractor on the project.

“1st Phorm is built around a a culture of health and fitness, and this building reflects that culture well and accommodates the physical fitness needs of visiting professional athletes, area coaches, employees and more," Kadean Project Director Travis Mulder said in a statement.

Clayton-based U.S. Capital Development is the project’s developer and owner, and M+H Architects is the architect.

CBRE's Jon Hinds and Katie Haywood represented U.S. Capital Development, and Noel Fehr of NAI DESCO represented 1st Phorm in the lease.

