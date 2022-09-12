Here's where 2 new St. Louis-area Starbucks coffee shops are in the works

Both of the new coffee shops will be built at sites of closed businesses.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two new Starbucks coffee shops are in the works in south St. Louis County.

Permits have been issued for a new Starbucks on Butler Hill Road in unincorporated St. Louis County, and separately, developers of a drive-thru-only Starbucks that will be built on Telegraph Road in Oakville are waiting for permits to be issued.

The Starbucks on Butler Hill, near the intersection with Interstate 55 and close to nearby new hospital developments and a QuikTrip in the works, will be built at the site of a closed Waffle House at 4319 Butler Hill Road. The land, owned by Waffle Parts LLC, was sold March 31 for $755,000 to 4319 Butler II LLC, an entity tied to Austin Craddock of Grady Commercial Real Estate Development Co., according to St. Louis County records.

The new Starbucks would measure 1,000 square feet and be centered around a drive-thru, with cars stacked around the building, according to the plans approved last year by the St. Louis County Council. The site is an outlot of a Schnucks grocery store.

The new Oakville Starbucks will be built at 5620 Telegraph Road, taking the place of a dry-cleaning business that was torn down this summer. Construction is on hold until St. Louis County issues all the permits necessary to move ahead, said developer Richard Robinson of First and Main Properties.

The Telegraph Road site, owned by Marilyn C. Barton and Steven P. Barton, was sold earlier this year for $403,000 to 5620 Telegraph Road Partners LLC, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida, according to county records. The site is next to a Dierbergs grocery store.

