2 St. Louis companies rank on Fortune's 100 best companies to work for list

Edward Jones and World Wide Technology were each in the top 75 of the 2022 list.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-area companies have been included in a Fortune ranking of the 100 best companies to work for, released Monday.

Edward Jones, the Des Peres-based brokerage company led by Managing Partner Penny Pennington, ranked at No. 35 this year, down from 20th on the 2021 list. The company, which has been on the Fortune ranking for 23 years, had 47,056 employees and 2,028 job openings as of March, according to Fortune.

Edward Jones followed up its five-point commitment to improving racial equity in the workplace, released in 2020, with a July 2021 update "that identifies more specifically how it plans to achieve those plans — including setting representation goals to meet by 2025 and supporting programs to not only recruit women and people of color but also successfully retain them," according to Fortune. The company, with $12.3 billion in 2021 revenue, "has continued to establish new DEI initiatives, like its inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Conference, as well as support those already in place, such as its diversity roundtable series Courageous Conversations," the publication continued.

Maryland Heights-based World Wide Technology, a $14.5 billion information technology company led by co-founders Chairman Dave Steward and CEO Jim Kavanaugh, ranked No. 71 on the 2022 list, its 11th year on the ranking. That's up from No. 73 on last year's list. The company had 7,477 employees and 642 job openings as of March, according to the publication.