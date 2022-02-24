Amid Russian military attacks, 2 St. Louis companies halt some operations in Ukraine

Together, the companies have about 1,100 employees in the Ukraine.

ST. LOUIS — Two of St. Louis' largest publicly traded companies said they've altered their operations in Ukraine as a result of Russian military attacks in the Eastern European country.

Chesterfield-based Bunge (NYSE: BG), a $59 billion distributor of grains, oilseeds and other agricultural commodities, said Thursday it has closed its office in Ukraine and temporarily stopped production at processing facilities in Nikolaev and Dnipro, Ukraine.

"Bunge’s highest priority and primary concern is for the safety of our employees. We remain in constant contact with our teams and we will continue to follow developments and take all appropriate actions to protect our employees and our business in the country," Bunge said in a statement. "Taking advantage of Bunge’s global network and footprint, the company will work to minimize any impact on our supply chain."

Bunge said it has more than 1,000 employees in Ukraine, where it operates two processing facilities, grain elevators and a grain export terminal. It also manages a corn milling plant in Ukraine through a joint venture, it said.