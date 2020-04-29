2 St. Louis tech startups team up on Covid-19 text messaging tool

St. Louis startup TCARE has teamed up with fellow local firm CareSignal to use its “Covid Suite” of text message programs

ST. LOUIS — A pair of St. Louis healthtech startups have partnered to deploy a text message-based program designed to provide resources and information on the Covid-19 pandemic.

St. Louis startup TCARE has teamed up with fellow local firm CareSignal to use its “Covid Suite” of text message programs, and said it plans to make the texting program available to its 20 million members in 22 states.

TCARE is an evidence-based family caregiver support program that provides enterprise software for social workers, care managers and care coordinators employed by Medicaid insurers to help family members who are taking care of elderly relatives.

"This partnership stems from a recognition that healthcare organizations, and the populations they serve, need to support both patients and their caregivers from all angles," said Blake Marggraff, founder and CEO of CareSignal. "I'm excited to work with TCARE, one of the most progressive, value-oriented healthcare technology companies, to bring the COVID Suite to communities, patients, and frontline staff across the country."

CareSignal initially launched its Covid-themed text message platform in mid-March. It includes a program that focuses on offering resources and information regarding the pandemic as well as patient and provider-focused texting programs designed to help self-monitor symptoms of the virus. Started in 2015, CareSignal has developed a remote patient monitoring platform used by health systems, payers and physician groups.

TCARE CEO Ali Ahmadi said the partnership between his startup and CareSignal made sense given their shared approach.

