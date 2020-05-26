$2.2B 'priority projects' identified as key needs for St. Louis

"This list emphasizes how stakeholders on both sides of the Mississippi River can work together for the benefit of the entire St. Louis region"

ST. LOUIS — Nearly $2.2 billion in infrastructure projects have been identified as key needs for the St. Louis region this year.

The 21 projects identified by the St. Louis Regional Freightway, a public-private collaboration under Bi-State Development Agency, range from the replacement of the Merchants Bridge, which has grown from $172 million to $222 million, to a $3 million project to improve access into the North Park industrial area in north St. Louis County.

The annual list is compiled to build consensus and increase the region's odds of receiving funding, said Asim Raza, chief legal officer and director of corporate affairs for the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) and interim chairman of the Freightway’s Freight Development Committee. The list will be submitted to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, the region's federally designated planning organization, for approval later this year.

"This list emphasizes how stakeholders on both sides of the Mississippi River can work together for the benefit of the entire St. Louis region," Raza said in a statement.

Added Mary Lamie, Bi-State's executive vice president of multi modal enterprises: "We continually invest the time and effort and lay the foundation to make sure that all necessary parties are familiar with our priorities and understand why they are priorities, so they can advocate for funding for them."

