ST. LOUIS — Core & Main, a $3.2 billion distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, has agreed to acquire waterworks supplier R&B Co., based in San Jose, California.

The acquisition is Core & Main’s 10th since becoming an independent company in August 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

R&B has been in business for more than 70 years, serving industrial and municipal customers with waterworks products. It launched in 1949, when co-workers Bob Roberts and Fred Brune founded the distribution business after working for Rensselaer Valve Co.

“This acquisition will meaningfully expand our presence in California, one of the largest markets in the U.S. We are thrilled to welcome the R&B team members into the Core & Main family upon closing the transaction and we believe the cultural fit between the two companies is incredibly strong,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks.

Steve LeClair, Core & Main's CEO, said, “Because our products and services are complementary, we have a great opportunity to learn from one another, and strengthen the best of both companies for the benefit of our customers and associates.”

Core & Main, which has about 275 branches nationwide, has said it may go public at some point.

Click here for more from the St. Louis Business Journal.

More Local News