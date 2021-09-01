3rd condo complex in 1 Kirkwood block is under construction

The building will feature 12 luxury condominiums including four penthouse units. The condos are almost entirely pre-sold.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Construction gets underway this week on the third mid-rise condominium development on a single block in downtown Kirkwood, all built in the last three years.

Savoy Investments is building The Hutton at 134 W. Madison. The 45,385-square-foot, three-story building will feature 12 luxury condominiums including four penthouse units, all with spacious balconies, large windows, open floor plans, fireplaces, underground parking and other amenities.

The development cost for the building was not disclosed, but Savoy said through a spokesperson that the condos are almost entirely pre-sold.

The Hutton is situated between The Barclay and The Madison, two similar condominium buildings that were built in 2018 and 2020. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022 and the entire building finished during winter 2022. The same contractor from the previous projects, Kadean Construction, will build The Hutton. Core 10 Architecture is the project architect for all three buildings.

The “tight job site” in downtown Kirkwood poses many challenges for construction crews, but the benefits to the community will be worth it, Kadean President Mike Eveler in a statement.