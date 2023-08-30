4 Hands Brewing Co. opens 2nd location in Chesterfield's The District

The 10,000-square-foot tasting room has been in the works for well over a year.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Over the last 11 years, 4 Hands Brewing Co. has become one of St. Louis’ largest and most recognizable craft beer brands while operating out of one physical location.

But that’s about to change, as the company on Thursday will open its second location, at The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield.

“I think it’s always a sprint to the finish line. So much of the detail comes down to the last minute,” Chief Executive Kevin Lemp said. “But I feel really good.”

The new location, which will be able to seat about 350 people, will have 25 drinks on draft, including seasonal beers and year-round offerings. The bar also will offer 4 Hands’ other product lines, including its hard seltzers, cocktails using its 1220 Spirits products and Withered Oak whiskey.

4 Hands’ Chesterfield location anchors The Hub, an outdoor event and gathering space featuring a pavilion LED screen and stage.

