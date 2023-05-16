x
4.5-acre Central West site is for sale; broker mentions residential uses

The brochure states that the property would not be available until Feb. 1.
This graphic shows the property offered for sale in the Central West End, with an office building to the right and a parking area on the top left. JLL.

ST. LOUIS — A 4.5-acre property in the Central West End currently used by a nonprofit is being offered for sale, in what could be a prime redevelopment opportunity in a St. Louis neighborhood that has seen significant investment.

The site at 4050 Lindell Blvd. is owned by the American Red Cross, which houses a blood bank at the property that previously served as its regional headquarters. Its headquarters are now in Creve Coeur.

The city site is made up of 17 parcels and includes a six-story, 151,000-square-foot office building and parking garage of about the same size, two surface parking lots and a single-family house, according to a brochure from the broker, commercial real estate firm JLL. Some of the parcels are along Lindell, and some are on West Pine Boulevard.

No asking price was given.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

   

