4.5-acre Central West site is for sale; broker mentions residential uses

The brochure states that the property would not be available until Feb. 1.

ST. LOUIS — A 4.5-acre property in the Central West End currently used by a nonprofit is being offered for sale, in what could be a prime redevelopment opportunity in a St. Louis neighborhood that has seen significant investment.

The site at 4050 Lindell Blvd. is owned by the American Red Cross, which houses a blood bank at the property that previously served as its regional headquarters. Its headquarters are now in Creve Coeur.

The city site is made up of 17 parcels and includes a six-story, 151,000-square-foot office building and parking garage of about the same size, two surface parking lots and a single-family house, according to a brochure from the broker, commercial real estate firm JLL. Some of the parcels are along Lindell, and some are on West Pine Boulevard.