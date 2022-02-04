Developers behind 9 Mile bring food truck garden to St. Charles County

The food truck plaza will open in the spring with sprawling pavilions, a live music stage, pickleball courts, a 26-foot LED wall, food truck staging and more.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The backers of 9 Mile Garden in Affton are building a second food truck garden and entertainment venue, this time in St. Charles County.

Construction is underway on Frankie Martin’s Garden at 5372 St. Charles St. in Cottleville, a 2.74-acre site that developers say will share 9 Mile Garden’s family friendly atmosphere, but also have new features that expand on the offerings at the original $4.5 million food truck garden location. That opened in 2020 at 9375 Gravois Road in Affton and has become a hub of community activity in south St. Louis County.

The St. Charles County food truck plaza will open in the spring with sprawling pavilions, a live music stage, pickleball courts, a 26-foot LED wall, food truck staging, a large beer pavilion and a whiskey and wine bar to be located in the former home of a late Frank Martin, according to a news release.

Co-owners of the project include Larry Chapman of Seneca Commercial Real Estate and Brian Hardesty, managing partner of the food truck gardens, along with Jeff and David Kolb of Kolb Grading LLC, Tom Mohan of Chapman Ventures LLC and Michael and Kate Reiter from Cottleville Ventures LLC.

Development costs for the project were not disclosed.

The 130-year-old main house that once belonged to Martin will be turned into a whiskey and wine bar with 770 square feet of bar space. The menu will feature a selection of more than 230 whiskeys from around the world and a large portfolio of fine wine, according to the release. Guests will be able to purchase a glass or a bottle of wine and take it outside.

The gathering area will feature a 2,400-square-foot open air beer pavilion featuring craft breweries that could be used for gatherings, with pergolas and pavilions dispersed throughout, developers said. The area will also have shaded picnic tables and fire pits.