Report: Tech giant Accenture to add 1,400 jobs in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Technology and consulting giant Accenture is poised to add some 1,400 jobs in St. Louis County, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Irish company (NYSE: ACN), with 2019 revenue of more than $43 billion, didn't respond to a request for comment.

The people said the new jobs would go near Maryville University and could be related to a federal contract.

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, is poised to attend a news conference at Maryville University Tuesday morning announcing the jobs, along with Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership CEO Rodney Crim and AllianceSTL CEO Steve Johnson.

A media advisory from AllianceSTL, an economic development organization, described the announcement as a "major tech jobs expansion," and said the CEO of the firm would be on hand. Accenture is led by CEO Julie Sweet.

