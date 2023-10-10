This Fortune 1000 company is moving its global headquarters to St. Louis County

The company signed a 10-year lease for an office space in Clayton.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A $4 billion publicly traded California company led by a familiar local face is moving its headquarters to St. Louis.

Advantage Solutions, led by former Anheuser-Busch and Schnuck Markets executive Dave Peacock, on Tuesday announced plans to relocate its main corporate office from Irvine, California, to Clayton.

The advertising services company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers, does a lot of business on the East Coast and throughout the Midwest, said Peacock, a native St. Louisan. St. Louis’ central location will allow it to be better connected to its clients and employees across the country, he added.

“As someone who grew up in St. Louis, it’s exciting to be able to bring a publicly traded, Fortune 1000 company to St. Louis,” he said.

Advantage signed a 10-year lease for 6,000 square feet of office space at Commerce Bank Tower, located at 8001 Forsyth Blvd. in Clayton.

