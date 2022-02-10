Aerospace manufacturer, with about 900 workers, to close its St. Louis plant

The aerospace manufacturer said Thursday it would close its Hazelwood plant by the end of 2023.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the largest manufacturers in the region by employees is shutting down its local plant, affecting about 900 workers.

GKN Aerospace, a maker of metallics materials for aircraft, said Thursday it would close its Hazelwood plant, 142 J.S. McDonnell Blvd., by the end of 2023.

"The business has invested significantly in the site over the past decade and, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the facility has consistently struggled for profitability in recent years," a GKN spokesman said in an email. "Having now carried out a thorough assessment of the site — including declining orders, capabilities and cost base — we have regrettably concluded that it does not have a long-term, sustainable future within the business."

The spokesman said by making the decision now, GKN will be able to "conclude work packages and carry out a gradual site wind-down process."

"This will be done in consultation with our customers, aiming for the end of 2023," he added.

GKN said the company-owned Hazelwood facility, appraised by St. Louis County at $5.4 million last year, employs about 900 people.

Only Anheuser-Busch and General Motors had more local manufacturing employees as of 2020, according to Business Journal research.

GKN has made cuts in St. Louis before.

In 2016, it shut down its local Composites Department, affecting 300 workers. That work was expected to be moved to Alabama.

The local plant previously was held by Boeing, with GKN acquiring it in 2001.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.