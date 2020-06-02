ST. LOUIS — Contour Airlines will start daily nonstop service from Lambert airport to Indianapolis, beginning June 10.

The Smyrna, Tennessee, airline will operate twice daily departures from Lambert to Indianapolis International Airport at 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Return flights will land in St. Louis at 9:20 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The flights will utilize Embraer regional jets, with 30 seats. Contour is offering an introductory price of $99 each way.

Contour operates federally subsidized flights from Lambert to Ft. Leonard Wood, using Gate C27 in Terminal 1.

"This is another city that we are excited to bring back as a non-stop destination for our region because of the demand from our travelers and our business community,” Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Lambert's director, said in a statement. "The twice daily flights will make it even more convenient for short business trips, or even connections with the Contour’s added destinations."

Lambert traffic rose 1.6% last year, to 15.9 million passengers.

