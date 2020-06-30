Aldi to expand curbside pickup in St. Louis. Here's which stores have it.

Twenty of the 44 St. Louis-area stores have pickup

ST. LOUIS — Discount grocer Aldi is expanding its curbside pickup options to 600 U.S. stores by the end of July, including in St. Louis.

Shoppers can visit Aldi's website or enter their ZIP code in the Instacart mobile app. From there, they can select products, choose desired pickup time and location and pull up to a designated spot in the Aldi parking lot. Store employees will do all the work — from the shopping to loading the groceries into shoppers’ cars, the company said in a release.

Germany-based Aldi, whose U.S. operations are headquartered in suburban Chicago, began offering grocery delivery through Instacart in 2017, adding the St. Louis market when it rolled the service out nationwide, to nearly all of its stores, a year ago. It announced alcohol delivery this past fall.

As of press time, 20 of the 44 St. Louis-area stores have pickup:

1635 West US Highway 50, O'Fallon, Illinois

8615 Veteran's Memorial Drive, O'Fallon, Missouri

10680 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

2822 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

7701 Olive Blvd., University City

Click here to see the full list of stores.