Discount grocer Aldi hiring hundreds in St. Louis area as part of national hiring push

ST. LOUIS — Discount grocer Aldi said Monday it is looking to hire hundreds of workers in the St. Louis area as part of a push to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees across the country through February 2022.

The grocer said it is working to fill about 581 positions in the St. Louis area.

Batavia, Illinois-based Aldi U.S. said Monday the hiring push is to accommodate its continued growth as well as to prepare for the busy holiday season. The grocer said its hiring needs include store associate, cashier, stocker and warehouse associate. Go here to see which positions are open locally.

To find the thousands of workers it needs, Batavia, Illinois-based Aldi U.S. will hold a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24. During that week local stores and warehouses will host interview events.

Aldi operates more than 2,100 stores across 37 states, including more than 40 in the St. Louis area. It also operates 25 warehouses across the country. The company reported $17.1 billion in revenue last fiscal year, according to Progressive Grocer.

The grocery chain recently increased its pay pay for store and warehouse employees. New national average starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and positions, officials said. The company also offers a range of benefits, including health care, retirement plans and paid time off.

