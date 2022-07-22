Discount grocer Aldi reopens renovated north St. Louis County store

The reopened Ferguson store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Discount grocer Aldi has reopened a north St. Louis County location after a renovation.

Aldi will hold a grand opening Friday for its Ferguson location at 21 Adams St., which reopened June 14. The store's update is part of an ongoing company initiative to remodel and expand existing units, officials said.

The reopened Ferguson store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aldi is known for its small-format stores, with the typical location at about 12,000 square feet.

Renovations at the store include an improved layout and more refrigeration to accommodate an expanded selection of fresh and convenience foods. In keeping with Aldi's remodeling initiative, it features open ceilings and natural lighting, and the use of "environmentally friendly materials," officials said.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Rob Jeffries, Aldi's O’Fallon regional vice president, said in a statement. “With the updated Ferguson store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”

